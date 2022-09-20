Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege".
Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant.
They were among about 2,000 guests inside Westminster Abbey.
Mrs McManus said: "I kept thinking - am I really here? People like me don't get invited to such an amazing ceremony."
"There was a moment when the music inside the abbey stopped and all you could hear in the background was the pipers and the sound of marching feet and a drumbeat, and we knew it was getting closer and closer," she said.
"It was surreal, I kept thinking: "Am I really here?" Even the woman sitting next to me, we both kept thinking 'wow, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event that we'll never see again'."
Mrs McManus became an MBE for founding Pathways 4 All and the Tim Lamb Children's Centre at the Rising Sun Country Park, in Benton, which helps almost 2,000 families.
Her feelings were echoed by Lord-Lieutenant Lucy Winskell who said it would be "etched in her memory forever".
Ms Winskell described sitting in a pew about 2ft (0.6m) away from the Royal Family when they walked up the aisle behind the Queen's coffin.
She said: "I could see the grief etched in the King's face and when I saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte, such tiny children, it really brought a lump to my throat, and there was so much dignity there."
Ms Winskell said she found a few other people from the north-east of England in the capital.
"I actually chose the queue to get through security and met a Geordie police officer, then as I went through Queen Victoria Garden where we were congregating, I found a young lady from St John's Ambulance who was going to be part of the procession, who I had earlier met in Saltwell Park in Gateshead earlier in the year, so I felt there were a few of us from Tyne and Wear," she said.
