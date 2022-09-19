Queen's funeral: Crowds gathered in Newcastle city centre

Hundreds of people came together in Newcastle city centre to watch the Queen's funeral.

People of all ages gathered in the September sunshine in front of the big screen in Old Eldon Square.

The atmosphere was quiet and respectful as the usual city centre clatter calmed while the ceremony in London was shown.

Among those observing the national two-minute silence were staff and passengers at Newcastle Central Station.

Tracey Bowman was one of those who went to watch the ceremony.

"I was sitting at home and I've been following the Queen's passing all week and I just felt this overwhelming need to just be with people," she said.

"And it was just this overwhelming need to come down and actually take part in something because I knew it was so important and something that would never be repeated again.

"I'm quite emotional."

She remembered seeing the Queen when she visited Newcastle in 1977.

"I was at Cowgate roundabout when she drove past, so I always had that memory of her in her prime and she's always just meant something really important and I don't think the country will ever be the same again without her," she said.

"We've lost, people do say a grandparent, but something solid, something reliable.

"I just wanted to come and mark the occasion in the Toon.

"It's important to remember all the little towns and the cities from around the UK also hold her quite dear."

Justin Evans served with Three Tank Squadron in Germany and Catterick and also wanted to pay his respects.

"Even though she was a boss, she was our Queen as well," he said.

"She was everything.

"I think it's fantastic, it just shows how much she was loved. Everybody's come together and shown their respect to Her Majesty."

Towards the end of the ceremony the Last Post was played followed by a two-minute national silence which was observed across the region.

