Newcastle pollution toll delay backed by government
- Published
Plans to delay tolls on high-polluting vehicles entering Newcastle city centre until next year have been backed by the government.
Councillors proposed the delay in July but needed the approval of ministers.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) is due to come into force in November, covering most of the city centre, including the Tyne, Swing, High Level and Redheugh bridges.
However, drivers of vehicles not complying with environmental standards will be given warnings until 2023.
Drivers of any offending vehicles will be issued a warning letter for the first few months and given details of how to apply for a grant to help them upgrade to a cleaner vehicle.
The tolls will then begin from 30 January for taxis, buses, coaches and HGVs, and from 17 July for vans and LGVs.
The restrictions will mean lorries, buses and coaches which do not comply with modern emissions standards will have to pay £50 per day to drive into the city centre.
Non-compliant vans and taxis will be charged £12.50 per day, but all private cars will be exempt.
The extra time for van owners has been allowed because of rising costs and a national shortage of vehicles, making it harder for people to buy a newer, less-polluting model, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There have been concerns that imposing significant daily charges, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis, could cause severe hardship for poorer residents and small businesses in particular.
The charges had been due to start this summer, having already been delayed from January 2021.
