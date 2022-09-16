Danny Humble killing: Five teenagers jailed over Cramlington street attack
- Published
Five teenagers have been jailed for killing a man who was kicked and stamped to death while walking home.
Danny Humble, 35 and a father of two, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May 2021.
Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 12 years.
Four others each convicted of manslaughter were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for six-and-a-half years.
They were Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth; Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval; Bailey Wilson, 19 of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, and Owen Soones, 18 of Newsham Road, Blyth.
The court heard how Mr Humble and his partner, Adele Stubbs, had enjoyed a meal and drinks after lockdown restrictions were eased when they came across the group near an underpass.
Soones had said Mr Humble looked like TV presenters Ant or Dec, the court was told, but there was no immediate trouble.
Something then caused the victim to hit Soones on the head, but the gang's subsequent 15-to- 20 second attack could never be justified, the judge said.
One of the stamps, inflicted by ex-junior soldier Dickson, fatally ruptured an artery in Mr Humble's neck.
Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty's pleasure - the equivalent of a life sentence for someone his age - and he must serve a minimum of 12 years.
"Friday May 28 should have been a happy night out as you and many others marked the end of lockdown by meeting with friends, socialising and going out for a drink," the judge said.
"Yet what should have been a peaceful night out turned to tragedy when you five killed Danny Humble."
'Lives destroyed'
In a victim impact statement, Mr Humble's partner, a critical care nurse, said she is no longer able to do the job she loved because of the trauma she experienced seeing the attack.
Mr Humble's father Vaughan told the court his son was "caring, loving and compassionate and this was reciprocated by almost everybody he came into contact with".
He said his son loved being a father of a boy, eight, and girl, six, who must now grow up without him.
"The catastrophic impact caused by the loss of their daddy will stay with them and have a real bearing for evermore," he said.
Nigel Edwards, defending Dickson, said there was no intention to kill and that he was a young man who still had hopes and aspirations.
Peter Makepeace, for Soones, said the teenager had "genuine insight" into the loss caused to the Humble family.
Sharon Beattie, for Scott, said he must live with the consequences of his actions and was working hard in prison.
Penny Hall, for Robinson, said her client lacked maturity and was 17 at the time of the offence.
Jonathan Pigford, for Wilson, said his client was "extremely distressed" when he talked about this "terrible, tragic event".
Det Ch Insp Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, who led the investigation, commended Mr Humble's loved ones "for the dignity they have shown" during the investigation.
"So many lives have been destroyed by what happened that night," she added.
"Those responsible have not only caused pain and suffering to Danny's family but also for their own loved ones."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.