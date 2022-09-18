Queen's Newcastle science centre visit left schoolchildren 'in awe'
The Queen's visit to a North-East science centre left a group of schoolchildren "in awe", its chief executive has recalled.
Elizabeth II officially opened Newcastle's International Centre for Life in December 2000.
Linda Conlon had responsibility for welcoming the monarch and explaining the centre's work in areas such as genetics and IVF treatment.
She described the Queen as being "radiant".
"It was a very bright, crisp, cold day. We were all dressed in our finery," said Ms Conlon, who at that time was a director of the centre.
"I had about 20 minutes with her and told her Newcastle had never really had a science centre like Life and that we were trying to help youngsters from different backgrounds to get involved.
"She met some schoolchildren and was genuinely very interested and very smiley. The kids were in awe of her."
Ms Conlon said an enormous amount of preparation had gone into ensuring the visit went smoothly.
"I was acutely aware the Centre for Life is a unique place. It touches the lives of so many people in the North East so I was determined to talk about it in that way rather than as a research institute.
"The Queen's visit definitely contributed to the centre's success. It brought us a lot of publicity and was a wonderful occasion."
