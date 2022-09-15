Great North 5k and Junior and Mini races rescheduled
Two Great North Run events cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been rearranged for next month.
The main race went ahead as planned at the weekend with about 60,000 runners joining a minute's silence before the start of the 41st Great North Run.
But the Great North 5k and children's events due to be held on 9 September and 10 September were postponed.
The 5k will now be held on Friday 7 October and the Junior and Mini Great North Runs will be on 8 October.
The 5k will start at 17:30 GMT so it can take place in daylight.
Organisers said timings and run numbers for the children's events will remain the same.
They added participants unable to take part in the rescheduled events could defer entries to next year.
