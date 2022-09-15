Seaton Burn: Suspected arson attacks on car and buses probed
Several coaches and a car have been destroyed in two arson attacks in three days in Seaton Burn.
Fire crews and police were called to a blaze in a depot in the Front Street area at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said an investigation was under way and the blaze was being treated as suspected arson. It followed a car fire in Chapel Place in the early hours of Monday.
The force said it was not linking the attacks at this stage
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Thankfully nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished by emergency services."
