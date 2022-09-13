Berwick: England's most northerly town pays tribute to Queen
- Published
Residents of England's most northerly town have been paying tribute to the Queen and recalling her visit in 2001.
Former vicar of Berwick Canon Alan Hughes MBE, who met the Queen several times, said she had an aura which "lit up a room".
Carlyn Palmer, who runs the Corner House Cafe, said people had been gathering at her business to offer each other comfort and support.
A book of condolence has opened at Berwick Town Council in Marygate.
Canon Hughes said: "She has a kind of aura and presence and I'm saying 'has' because, like many, I'm finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that someone so important to all our lives is no longer physically with us."
Ms Palmer said her cafe had become a focal point for local people wanting to share memories of the Queen.
"The mood has been quite sombre," she said. "Some people have come in wanting to talk about it, some have been upset, some dressed in black.
"People have just been marking the event as they see necessary and we have been trying to comfort people and talk about how they felt."
Maxine Hellier, on a visit to the town from Berkshire, said on hearing of the Queen's death: "It was awful, in a way it was like losing a member of your family.
"I was very upset, although it shouldn't have been a surprise."
Canon Hughes said Berwick and the Scottish Borders had an historic bond to the Crown that would not change with a new king.
"We are people of two nations living in harmony alongside a common border and there is a lot of interchange among folk.
"There is a common feeling of loyalty to the monarchy either side of the River Tweed," he said.
A number of floral tributes were left to mark the Queen's passing at the historical Berwick Barracks and Military Museum.
One message read: "Your Majesty, sleep peacefully. Thanks for being the best."
