King Charles III proclaimed across the North East and Cumbria

Newcastle proclamationNewcastle City Council
In Newcastle the proclamation was held outside the Law Courts

Ceremonies to proclaim King Charles III took place around the North East and Cumbria on Sunday.

It follows the formal confirmation by the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London the previous day.

Crowds gathered as the proclamation was read out in front of public buildings and in market places in towns and cities across the region.

Meanwhile books of condolence for the Queen remain open across the Cumbria, Tyne and Wear and Tees areas.

There were two ceremonies in Carlisle, one for the county, and one at the Old Town Hall for the city
Middlesbrough Council
Middlesbrough Town Hall was the
Durham County Council
The Market Place was the setting in Durham
Durham County Council
Crowds gathered in Durham

On Friday evening landmarks were lit up in purple to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Tyne Bridge was among the illuminated landmarks
Bamburgh Castle
Books of condolence are open at locations including Bamburgh Castle

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics