In pictures: Great North Run held with respect to Queen

Runners including a man in a Union Jack shirt cross the Tyne BridgePA Media
About 60,000 people took part in the 41st Great North Run

Some 60,000 people joined a minute's silence for the Queen at the start of the 41st Great North Run.

There had been questions about whether the run would go ahead on Sunday but organisers said it would be held in tribute to the late monarch.

The national anthem was played for King Charles III ahead of the start of the race.

Here are a selection of pictures from the Newcastle to South Shields half marathon.

Raoul Dixon/NNP
A short service of remembrance followed by a minute's silence was held at the starting line
Raoul Dixon/NNP
A large screen with an image of the monarch was also set up
PA Media
Paralympian Richard Whitehead was one of those taking on the 13.1 mile (21km) course
PA Media
The course reverted to its usual Newcastle to South Shields route having been altered during the pandemic
PA Media
About £25m is estimated to be raised for charity by runners at the event each year
PA Media
Though the run crossed the Tyne Bridge as usual, the regular Red Arrows fly-by was cancelled
PA Media
Large crowds of spectators and well-wishers gathered along the route, especially at the end at South Shields
PA Media
It was a close finish in the women's elite wheelchair race with Eden Rainbow-Copper (right) finishing just ahead of Samantha Kinghorn
PA Media
David Weir won the men's elite wheelchair race for the eighth time in 42 minutes 59 seconds
PA Media
Defending women's champion Hellen Obiri retained her Great North Run title
PA Media
Running his first Great North Run, Jacob Kiplimo (middle) won the men's elite race
PA Media
Smiles all round as runners and spectators alike enjoyed the occasion

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics