Queen Elizabeth II: Northumberland plans permanent memorial
- Published
A permanent memorial tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is to be created in Northumberland.
The UK's longest reigning monarch, who died aged 96 in Thursday, often visited England's most northerly county.
Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson confirmed the plans, as many residents signed books of condolences and laid flowers.
Details of the memorial's location and how it will look will be decided in the future after a public consultation.
Mr Sanderson said the Queen had been "inspirational" and "guided our country through many challenges and many celebrations across her 70 years" on the throne.
"It only seems fitting for us to be able to forever remember her in the county she often visited, our county, Northumberland," Mr Sanderson said.
He said: "In the coming weeks we will engage with our residents to ensure this memorial is a place for all. A place where our residents and visitors can go to remember our great monarch."
One memorable visit came in 1998 when, while visiting the Roman site of Vindolanda near Hadrian"s Wall, the Queen was reunited with a corgi she bred and gave to Lady Beaumont.
