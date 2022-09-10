Great North Run: Air ambulance pleased fundraiser is on
- Published
A charity has thanked organisers of the Great North Run (GNR) for allowing the annual fundraiser to continue in the wake of the Queen's death.
The Great North Air Ambulance is one of many charities which depends on funds raised by runners at the Newcastle to South Shields half marathon.
GNR organisers have said Sunday's event will continue albeit in a "subdued" and "respectful" manner.
The air ambulance said the run would be a celebration of the monarch.
Some 60,000 people are set to take part in the 41st GNR, the mass part of which starts at about 10:45 BST.
Organisers said there would be a minute's silence and the national anthem would be played at the start of the race, while the traditional fly-by of the Red Arrows has been cancelled.
Founder Sir Brendan Foster told BBC Look North the "mood would be different", adding: "That will be set by the public who we trust will judge the mood exceptionally well.
"We will be witnessing something that is a truly emotional day."
The Junior and Mini Great North Run planned for Saturday were postponed, while the The Great North 5k, incorporating the UK Athletics 5K Road Championship, on Friday, was cancelled.
Participants in the GNR are estimated to raise about £25m for charities and the cancellation of 2020's race due to the coronavirus pandemic hit many causes hard.
A spokeswoman for the Eagescliffe-based air ambulance said the charity was "deeply saddened" with the Queen's death on Thursday and thoughts were with the Royal Family.
But, she said, the charity "must continue respectfully raising funds to ensure our operational teams can respond when they are called upon", and therefore thanked GNR organisers and supporters for going ahead with it.
"GNR is a momentous event on our calendar," she said, adding this year's would be an "opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences while celebrating the life of our Queen".
The air ambulance asked runners to "enjoy the day" but "remain mindful of the very sad and special circumstances" in which it was taking place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.