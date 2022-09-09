South Shields stab killer guilty of manslaughter
Published
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing another man to death.
Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was attacked at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, in March and died in hospital.
Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Shaun Riches was convicted of manslaughter after being cleared of murder.
The 24-year-old, of Ebor Street, South Shields, will be sentenced next month.
He has also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a knife in a public place.
Two other men - Michael Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, and Scott Mitchell, 25, of no fixed abode - were cleared of murder and manslaughter.
However, Raine will be sentenced alongside Riches after also admitting possessing a knife in a public place.
At the time of time death, a statement from Mr Abdou's family said he was "a loving son, brother, uncle and best friend".
