Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead as planned
The Great North Run will go ahead as planned on Sunday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Organisers said it would be taking place in a "subdued" form and there would be changes to some other events.
A total of 60,000 people have entered the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.
The run raises millions of pounds for charity and has been held every year since 1981, apart from 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Organisers described it as "an opportunity for people to come together and express condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen".
"Whilst we want runners to enjoy the day, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place."
Sunday’s #GreatNorthRun will go ahead as planned.— Great Run (@Great_Run) September 9, 2022
Whilst we want runners to enjoy the day, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place. pic.twitter.com/GI3XvIXH4v
