Queen Elizabeth II: Tyneside, Wearside, County Durham and Northumberland pay tribute
- Published
Tributes have poured in across Tyneside, Wearside, County Durham and Northumberland for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.
She came to the region many times, the first as monarch in 1954 for a trip she would never forget, as it took in seven towns and cities "all in one day".
Civic leaders, businesses and museums are among those expressing condolences.
The Bishop of Durham, the Right Reverend Paul Butler, said he was "shocked" by the Queen's death.
"Just two days ago she was welcoming a new prime minister into post and she was smiling and radiant, it appeared," he said.
"Her demise has happened very suddenly, it feels."
Former Newcastle United striker and pundit Alan Shearer said it had been "an honour to be in her presence".
The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country. For a boy from Newcastle it was an honour to be in her presence. Thank you Ma’am. For everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InMs2sO3rT— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 8, 2022
Paralympian Stephen Miller said the Queen's death was "a sad and poignant moment" in our history.
"It's important to absorb this point in time and acknowledge the values that helped the Queen become so admired and respected," he said.
The Queen's passing is a sad and poignant moment in our history and lifetime.— Stephen Miller (@hailfabio) September 8, 2022
It's important to absorb this point in time and acknowledge the values that helped the Queen become so admired and respected.
We can celebrate and learn from her life.
Newcastle City Council said the civic centre would be lit purple as a show of respect during the official period of mourning.
Civic flags would be flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened at the city library and civic centre, it said.
The city's Lord Mayor Karen Robinson said its residents had "fond memories" of her visits.
Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, said she was "an anchor of permanence and stability".
She said: "We will never forget her warmth, compassion and devotion to duty.
"She demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty throughout her reign and did so with a graceful strength and admirable determination."
TV personalities Ant and Dec said they were "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death.
In a tweet they said: "It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us."
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with King Charles and the entire Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty. And thank you 🙏— antanddec (@antanddec) September 8, 2022
Conservative Hexham MP Guy Opperman said the "whole world" would miss the monarch.
"The Queen was the best of us and a constant in a changing world," he said.
"The shock to our country will be profound, as all our lives have evolved with hers."
Berwick Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a tweet: "My whole life has been filled with Queen Elizabeth II, a woman of such extraordinary courage and optimism, always radiant and loving, a beacon to us all on what resilience and devotion to duty looks like every single day."
South Shields Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck said: "Thank you for your service. In our nation's darkest times Her Majesty's words always brought comfort."
Jarrow MP Labour Kate Osborne said: "On behalf of Jarrow constituents, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies at this incredibly sad time."
