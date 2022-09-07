Stephen Tompkinson to claim self-defence at GBH trial, court hears
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard.
The 56-year-old, who is best known for the ITV crime drama DCI Banks, denied the charge when he appeared via video link at Newcastle Crown Court.
Mr Tompkinson, from Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, is accused of attacking Karl Poole on 30 May last year.
A trial, due to last four days, is set to take place on 2 May.
Speaking over a video link, the actor's barrister, Adam Birkby, said: "It is very important for everyone to note, firstly he has pleaded not guilty and the issue to be tried is one of self-defence."
He also criticised some previous reporting of his client's case as inaccurate.
A pre-trial review, which the defendant need not attend, will be held on 24 February.
Mr Tompkinson was granted bail.
Born in Stockton-on-Tees, he has appeared in a number of television shows, including the BBC drama Ballykissangel and Channel 4 comedy Drop The Dead Donkey.
He also starred with Robson Green in ITV's Grafters and in the film Brassed Off with Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald.
Mr Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita, is due to feature in an ITV drama about serial killer Peter Sutcliffe later this year.
