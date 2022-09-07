Sam Fender announces another St James' Park gig
- Published
Sam Fender has announced he will play a second gig at Newcastle United's St James' Park in June.
The concert will be on Saturday 10 June, following his first show the day before, with tickets on sale on Friday.
The Magpies fan from North Shields previously said it would fulfil a "childhood dream" having "always joked" about playing at the stadium.
Other acts to have played St James' include Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.
He will be supported by Inhaler, fronted by the son of U2's Bono, and Holly Humberstone.
Fender has won two Brit awards, both of which have been turned into beer hand pulls at the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields, where he worked and was discovered at the age of 18.
Both his albums, 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under topped the UK charts, with the latter shortlisted for the Mercury music prize, due to be announced on Thursday.
Before headlining a sell-out 45,000 crowd in London's Finsbury Park in June, he had supported the likes of The Killers and The Rolling Stones.
He has also raised tens of thousands of pounds for North East Homeless, a charity he is a patron of.
