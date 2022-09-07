Metro: No trains between Pelaw and South Shields for three months
Work to upgrade the Metro line in South Tyneside will see no trains running between Pelaw and South Shields for three months, it has been announced.
The works will see an existing freight line upgraded and electrified, allowing it to carry more services and boost capacity.
Passengers are being warned journeys will be longer as they will have to use a replacement bus service from Monday.
The work along three sections of single track will be completed by 4 December.
Nexus, the company which runs the Metro, said the work to dual the line would improve reliability and increase the frequency of trains when needed.
It said the ability to put on more trains would better support events such as the Great North Run, Sunderland Airshow, concerts and sporting fixtures.
Currently there are three single-track sections on the network, where trains must use the same line in both directions, with drivers having to wait for a green light each time.
Replacement bus services will be running between Heworth and South Shields.
