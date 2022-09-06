Northumbria Police PC Callum McLennan sacked for messages to woman
A police officer who sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable domestic violence victim has been sacked.
PC Callum McLennan, of Northumbria Police, committed gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The IOPC said he abused his position for "a sexual purpose".
He sent "personal and unprofessional messages" to the woman in February 2021 after attending a report of domestic violence, the watchdog said.
The messages sent by him included leading, personal statements using kisses and discussed his own private life and relationship status, while he also encouraged her to contact him on Facebook, the IOPC said.
'Serious corruption'
During an interview, Mr McLennan admitted attempting to develop a relationship with her through text messages after initially meeting her in a professional capacity.
IOPC regional director Thea Walton said Mr McLennan's actions were "unacceptable", adding: "When police officers or staff abuse their position for a sexual purpose this is serious corruption."
He was referred to the IOPC by the force, and Ms Walton said the watchdog was "always incredibly grateful to the brave people who speak out about the inappropriate behaviour they have experienced or witnessed".
The former officer was dismissed without notice.
Supt Steve Ammari of Northumbria Police said Mr McLennan "abused his privileged position", adding: "His behaviour is in no way representative of the officers, staff and volunteers who continually display the highest levels of professionalism."
