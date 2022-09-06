Plan for 446 homes on Hebburn shipyard approved
Plans to build 446 new homes on a former shipyard have been approved.
The new estate planned for the former Hawthorn Leslie yard in Hebburn will include an 11-storey apartment block, shop and community hall, South Tyneside Council heard.
The shipyard was closed in the 1980s with the site becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour and deliberate fires.
There were 24 objections, including from a nearby shipyard.
Hebburn Riverside Developments will demolish remaining buildings on the site to make way for 407 apartments and 39 houses, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Supporters said the site was an "eyesore" and would benefit from development, including the delivery of new homes and wider economic benefits.
Opponents said it would increase pressure on local schools and health services, while A&P Tyne, the last remaining shipyard in operation on the River Tyne, opposed the scheme over fears it could jeopardise jobs and hamper future expansion plans.
This included concerns about the loss of employment land and potential future restrictions on A&P Tyne's business due to noise complaints from future neighbours living there.
The developers said the housing plan would boast eco-friendly features as well as creating apprenticeships, safeguarding existing habitats on site and bringing long-vacant land back into use.
The council's planning committee followed the recommendation of its officers by approving the scheme.
