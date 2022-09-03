Northumbria Police to shut down illegal raids after rape report
- Published
Police said they will shut down planned illegal raves this weekend days after a teenager reported being raped at a gathering in Northumberland.
Officers acting on a tip-off closed the event in Gallagher Park in Bedlington on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said it was aware of a number of illegal follow-up events and had increased patrols.
A 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of stealing mobile phones after the Bedlington event, police said.
Ch Supt Karl Wilson, of the Northumbria force, said many parents dropped their children off at the rave believing it to be legal.
"We are aware of a number of pop-up events, or raves, potentially being planned to take place across the force area this weekend," he said.
"These are not official events, they do not have the proper licences, insurance or security required to qualify as safe, well-managed and legal gatherings.
"We are aware of a number of proposed locations for these impromptu events and we will be increasing our patrols and officer presence in these areas."
