South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November
A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November.
Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January.
The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen its midwifery workforce.
Its nursing director said staff "can't wait" to start delivering babies again.
Melanie Johnson added: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm a date for the full reopening of our midwifery-led birthing centre in November.
"It is such an important part of our maternity service and we can't wait to start welcoming families back and delivering babies in South Tyneside again.
"We know that parents want to be able to have the choice to give birth in the borough and I want to thank people for their patience, understanding and support during this difficult time."
The unit has been the birthplace of more than 400 children since it opened in August 2019.
It followed a shake-up of services approved in 2018 which saw "high-risk" deliveries move to the consultant-run department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
The changes, which were approved by the Clinical Commissioning Groups for Sunderland and South Tyneside, also saw stroke care moved to Sunderland.
