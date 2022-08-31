Woman carjacked as she waited at retail park near MetroCentre
- Published
A woman has been carjacked while she waited near the MetroCentre.
She was parked close to the Aldi store on Gibside Way in Gateshead at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
The woman was in a grey VW Golf when a man threatened her to get out of the vehicle, before he drove off towards Lemington, Newcastle.
While not physically injured she was left "incredibly distressed" and witnesses are being urged to contact Northumbria Police.
The robber is described as around 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing a grey zip-up hoodie.
An investigation has begun and officers have already carried out a number of inquiries, including a review of CCTV.
