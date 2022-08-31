Gateshead pensioner's eviction from childhood home suspended
- Published
A pensioner facing eviction from his home of 66 years has been told he can stay after an order to remove him was suspended by a judge.
Ken May, 67, had been told he must vacate his house in Gateshead by 30 August due to ongoing issues with the council over its state of disrepair.
Volunteers came to his aid to help get the property in order after a previous threat to throw him out in October.
The local authority and Mr May came to agreements to allow him to stay.
The council intends to repair the property in Stanfield Gardens, Wardley, and move Mr May into temporary accommodation.
It also agreed it would help with the removal and storage of his belongings.
Mr May called it a "a positive decision" which "puts my mind at rest".
One condition of him staying is that he has to arrange for an energy provider to restore domestic power to his home.
He must also allow council inspectors to enter the property on an annual basis to conduct safety inspections, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Failure to comply could result in the eviction being reactivated.
Mr May has lived in the property since 1955, when he was just 18 months old, and cared for his mother in the home while she had cancer.
In October, he was threatened with eviction and given 28 days' notice to get the house in order.
He was told he could stay if he cleaned it up and removed a petrol generator, gas canisters and car batteries he had used for power.
At the time, Mr May guessed around 20 to 30 supporters came to help out, doing everything from clearing and cleaning to trimming the hedges.
Mr May added that he had no problem complying with the decision.
"The end result is that I get to stay in my home of 66 years, which to me obviously, is a good thing," he said.
"I would like to thank all the volunteers. I would not have been in as good a position without their help".
