Rising Sun Country Park: Woman sexually assaulted thanks police
- Published
A woman sexually assaulted in an attack at a country park has thanked the police officers who helped her.
The woman in her 60s has praised the hard work, professionalism and response she received from Northumbria Police.
She was dragged into bushes by Alan Rothwell and attacked at the Rising Sun Country Park in March.
Rothwell was convicted of kidnap, attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and robbery and jailed for more than eight years last month.
After the 34-year-old was sentenced, his victim received support from officers and staff in Northumbria Police's safeguarding department.
The woman wanted to share her letter of thanks to the force to help give other victims of sexual offences the confidence to come forward.
It reads: "I cannot remember all the names of the officers who I came into contact with but they were all professional and kind.
"Due to all the hard work and prompt action of the police, I was amazed and relieved when they were able to arrest the attacker within three days of this awful incident. I was particularly thankful he was off the streets and unable to harm anyone else.
"Throughout this ordeal I have had wonderful support from Northumbria Police and will always be very thankful for their dedication and professionalism.
"I was clearly very unlucky on that day to come across this person who was determined to attack someone, but I think my recovery will be greatly aided by the swift outcome."
Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson said: "Thanks to the victim's courage, and the unwavering professionalism of the officers those involved in the investigation we were able to identify the offender quickly and put them before the court."
