Holy Island: Six people and dog rescued by lifeboat from causeway
Six people and a dog were rescued from their vehicle after becoming trapped on the Holy Island causeway.
The group abandoned their car and had taken shelter in a refuge box to escape the rising tide on Tuesday evening.
The Seahouses Lifeboat crew took them to the mainland side of the causeway in two trips and handed them into the care of coastguards.
A lifeboat spokesman said they had attempted to cross just before high tide and ignored safety warnings.
The lifeboat was called at 17:50 BST on Tuesday. The high tide was at 17:40 and the safe crossing times were between 09:00 until 15:30, and from 21:15 until 03:40, the lifeboat crew said.
A Seahouses Lifeboat spokesman said: "Sadly, another case where the car driver had failed to heed the warning signs.
"They had attempted to cross just before high tide and failed to understand or appreciate the risk until it was too late.
"Fortunately, none of the group were any the worse for their experience, although their car could be written off, depending on the level of saltwater ingress."
Anyone planning to visit the island is advised to check when it is safe to cross the causeway.
