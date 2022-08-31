Britishvolt battery plant: Northumberland production delayed by six months
Production at an electric car battery plant in Northumberland has been pushed back further amid the energy crisis.
Britishvolt had originally planned to start production at the new Cambois factory in Northumberland in 2023 but that was first delayed to 2024.
The firm now said "rampant inflation and interest rates" would again see it postponed until mid-2025, a delay of 18 months from the original plan.
Britishvolt said the £3.8bn plant would create 3,000 jobs.
Earlier this month The Guardian reported work at the factory, on the site of the old Blyth Power Station would be "severely limited" until February and the project was on "life support" to cut costs.
Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said the authority was working closely with the firm and councillors were confident the project would go ahead.
'Ballooning energy costs'
Britishvolt admitted the forecast of production in 2023-24 had been too "optimistic" amid "difficult external economic headwinds".
"Plans remain on track and are agile and nimble to counter external market forces," spokesman Ben Kilbey said.
"On top of current inflationary pressures, and an increase in interest rates, we are also seeing ballooning energy costs on the back of geopolitical uncertainties.
"We are also living through a global energy crisis, of which no one is immune.
"What it highlights is the fact that batteries are essential for a successful energy transition and energy independence."
He also said that the plant's first sample battery cells were on their way to customers.
