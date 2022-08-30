Darlington: Police-led incident closes A1(M)
The A1(M) has been shut in both directions near to Darlington.
Durham Constabulary says the road is completely closed to traffic between junctions 57 and 58 and a diversion is in place for motorists.
It expects the motorway will be closed for a "number of hours" and drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.
Great North Air Ambulance tweeted that its helicopter the Guardian of the North II had responded at 13:45 BST.
The #A1M in #CountyDurham is closed in both directions between J57 and J58 near #Darlington due to a Police Led Incident. @DurhamPolice are in attendance. More information to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/18x4fydScN— National Highways: North-East (@HighwaysNEAST) August 30, 2022
Durham Constabulary are at the scene but has asked people not to "speculate on the circumstances".
National Highways described the reason for shutting the motorway as a "police led incident".
The closure is expected to cause lengthy delays in the area between the turns for Darlington A68 (junction 58) and Darlington A66M (junction 57)
The diversion is taking all motorists through Darlington.
