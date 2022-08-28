Brenda Blethyn opens sensory garden at Washington riding centre
Actress Brenda Blethyn has officially opened a new sensory garden at a riding school for people with disabilities.
The star, who has been filming in the region for ITV drama series Vera, is a patron of charity the Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled Association.
It is based at Washington Riding Centre where the new garden is located.
"They have done a wonderful job - it's such a peaceful place to be, it's lovely," she said, as she praised volunteers and staff for their work.
The actress, who cut a ribbon and presented awards, also rode one of the horses around the grounds.
Blethyn was introduced to the centre after her Sacriston-based dog groomer suggested a visit due to her love of the animals.
"The sensory garden was only just in the planning stages then and they have done a wonderful job," she told BBC Look North on Saturday.
"Someone said to me 'you have lost your sense of smell, what good is it to you going there?'
"But it's got everything, it's good for the eyes, the hearing, the tactility of it all, and it's such a peaceful place to be.
"They will get a lot of pleasure out of it and relaxation - they have done all of this on top of the Covid lockdown, the people who work here are quite astonishing."
