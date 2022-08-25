Teegan Waters of Blyth killed in Ashington crash
- Published
A 20-year-old woman killed in a crash was much loved, police have said.
Teegan Waters from Blyth died after the car she was travelling in crashed near The Three Horseshoes on the A189 near Ashington at about 03:40 BST on Sunday.
Two other passengers are still recovering from serious injuries, Northumbria Police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released while inquiries continue.
Sgt Michael Parnaby said Ms Waters' family and friends were "experiencing unimaginable grief" and the force's thoughts were "first and foremost" with them.
He urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area in the moments leading up to the crash to contact officers.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.