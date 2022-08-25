Taxi driver calls for Gateshead bus lane to be scrapped
A taxi driver has called for a bus lane that caused drivers to be fined more than £1m in a year to be scrapped.
Gateshead Council decided to ban cars from the section of Askew Road to try to encourage more cycling and walking.
However, Roy Scott said there was daily disruption driving through Gateshead town centre and mile-long detours which he said caused more pollution.
About 25,000 motorists were fined for driving in it last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Scott said local residents were unhappy about having to pay more to go on detours and people were unable afford that extra amount amid the cost of living crisis.
"What essentially has happened is Gateshead council has implemented this to make it safer for cyclist and buses, even though buses are more of a danger than cars, and to make the air cleaner," he said.
"What they've actually done completely contradicts their policy.
"It has moved and increased the pollution, in my eyes, from the bottom of Gateshead and just concentrated it going through the town centre. The worst thing about that is that it will end up causing a huge smog in Gateshead town centre."
'Improved traffic flow'
The council said it was "completely committed" to tackling the climate emergency and improving air quality and that required "radical action".
"We introduced the Askew Road bus and cycle lane in July 2020 and we have reviewed and improved how town centre traffic flows since then," a spokesperson added.
The authority said research showed the changes to Askew Road had helped improve traffic flow on the approach to the Tyne Bridge and other parts of the town.
Gateshead Council has pledged to monitor and regularly review Askew Road and the surrounding roads over coming months.
Mr Scott has now set up a petition that currently has more than 290 signatures calling for the bus lane to be removed and allowing all traffic through the road.
