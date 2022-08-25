Consett incinerator hearing closes

Project Genesis said the incinerator would generate heat and electricity and manage waste

An inspector has closed a public inquiry into a controversial plans for an incinerator, telling residents he understands their concerns.

Durham County Council had refused the "energy-from-waste facility" for former steelworks land at the Hownsgill Industrial Park in Consett.

But developers Project Genesis appealed, prompting a nine-day hearing.

A report and recommendation will now be sent to the Secretary of State who will make a final decision.

The council, and numerous objectors to the scheme, had said it would harm the landscape and heritage of the area.

However, the developer criticised a "toxic" response, saying the case in favour of the scheme was "overwhelming".

Town planner Stephen Normington was appointed by the government to hold the inquiry into a matter of "substantial regional or national controversy".

He said he would try to submit it by the end of December, and there was usually a 13-week period while it was looked at.

The Hownsgill Energy Centre scheme has met local opposition

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Normington said he "genuinely did not know what the outcome would be".

He said: "The Secretary of State will consider my report and recommendation [and] is entitled to have a contrary view and may disagree with my recommendation.

"It's not a given that what I write, the Secretary of State follows. It's far from that."

The inspector added: "I do get the strength of the community feeling. I get why you feel like you do.

"I'm from a mining background. I'm from a pit village. I still live in a pit village. I worked 10 years down the pit.

"The anguish you felt when the steelworks closed ... suddenly there's no control, everything a community had goes overnight.

"So I get it. Been there, got the T-shirt, literally got the scars, and they're physical ones at that, but that's another story.

"The inquiry's now closed. Home."

