Consett incinerator hearing closes
- Published
An inspector has closed a public inquiry into a controversial plans for an incinerator, telling residents he understands their concerns.
Durham County Council had refused the "energy-from-waste facility" for former steelworks land at the Hownsgill Industrial Park in Consett.
But developers Project Genesis appealed, prompting a nine-day hearing.
A report and recommendation will now be sent to the Secretary of State who will make a final decision.
The council, and numerous objectors to the scheme, had said it would harm the landscape and heritage of the area.
However, the developer criticised a "toxic" response, saying the case in favour of the scheme was "overwhelming".
Town planner Stephen Normington was appointed by the government to hold the inquiry into a matter of "substantial regional or national controversy".
He said he would try to submit it by the end of December, and there was usually a 13-week period while it was looked at.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Normington said he "genuinely did not know what the outcome would be".
He said: "The Secretary of State will consider my report and recommendation [and] is entitled to have a contrary view and may disagree with my recommendation.
"It's not a given that what I write, the Secretary of State follows. It's far from that."
The inspector added: "I do get the strength of the community feeling. I get why you feel like you do.
"I'm from a mining background. I'm from a pit village. I still live in a pit village. I worked 10 years down the pit.
"The anguish you felt when the steelworks closed ... suddenly there's no control, everything a community had goes overnight.
"So I get it. Been there, got the T-shirt, literally got the scars, and they're physical ones at that, but that's another story.
"The inquiry's now closed. Home."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.