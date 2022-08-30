Newcastle: Girl, 7, has lifelong injuries from crash outside school
- Published
A seven-year-old girl sustained lifelong injuries when she was hit by a tipper truck outside her school, her family has said.
Gracie Atkinson suffered multiple leg breaks and a fractured skull in the crash near Knop Law Primary in Chapel House, Newcastle, last September.
She had to undergo a series of operations to pin her legs, as well as skin grafts and will need more surgery.
Her family wants anyone with footage of the crash to get in contact.
It happened in Chadderton Drive near the junction with Hillhead Parkway, Westerhope minutes after Gracie had left school about 15:00 on 20 September.
Her mum, Josie Blackburn, said her family's lives changed in a "split second".
She wants to hear from anyone who saw what happened to contact her so she can help Gracie with ongoing care and support.
Ms Blackburn said: "When I got the call to say Gracie had been hurt my world was turned upside down. It's not a call any parent wants to receive and it's something that will stay with me forever.
"Even though she's now home and back at school, things aren't back to normal and may never be.
"Gracie continues to have regular appointments to review her progress and monitor her scarring and we've been advised that she will require further surgeries. Gracie's injuries will have a lifelong impact on her."
She is not sure what implications her daughter's injuries will have as she grows up. Gracie's left ankle is immobile, she walks with a limp and needs a wheelchair for long journeys.
Laura Mcilduff, from the family's solicitors Irwin Mitchell, said: "We're appealing for anyone who may have more information or footage of the collision - the moments leading up to it or its aftermath.
"Any detail could be key in helping us secure the ongoing rehabilitation and support Gracie requires to overcome her injuries the best she can and live as independently as possible in the future."
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "The force carried out an investigation, and speaking to all parties involved, were satisfied no further action needed to be taken."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.