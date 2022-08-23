Newcastle's Grainger Market roof revamp hit by further setback
The renovation of a 19th Century market has been hit by another setback.
A heavily-delayed refurbishment of the Newcastle's Grainger Market's roof was due to be finished in March 2020, but is still incomplete.
Newcastle City Council had said the work would be completed by this summer but has now admitted the end of the project would take a "number of weeks".
Traders said renovation to the crumbling, barrelled roof needed to be completed soon to bring in customers.
The market, which opened in 1835, hosts independent food and retail units and cafes, as well as traditional greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers.
A council spokesman did not give a reason for the further delay, but told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Work to replace the roof of the Grainger Market is progressing steadily.
"We had hoped that all work would be completed by late summer, however, the project will be delayed by a number of weeks.
"While naturally disappointing, this is not unusual given the age of the building which was always going to be challenging.
"Despite the setbacks, we are confident the Grainger Market will once again become one of the city's most popular attractions."
The refurbishment work had to be halted in November 2019 after contractors Esh Build found structural weaknesses in the market's gable walls.
Work restarted in 2021 after the council borrowed almost £2m to cover the spiralling cost of the project, which is costing just over £5m.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, market traders also racked up more than half a million pounds in rent arrears to the council.
The council added: "Early next month we will be meeting with traders and stakeholders to discuss the next phase of the redevelopment programme to invest £7m of levelling up funding in the market."
