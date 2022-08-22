Woman, 73, admits to killing husband at their Ponteland home
- Published
A woman who smothered her husband with a pillow after an argument over money has admitted killing him.
Janet Dunn, 73, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 81-year-old Anthony Dunn, who was found dead by their daughter at the house in March.
She had been due to face trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court, when a different charge was put to her.
Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, Northumberland, will be sentenced on Thursday.
The charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to begin and she pleaded guilty.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.
Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS was "privy to more information" than in his initial report.
"As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown," he said.
No details of the case were heard in court, but Northumbria Police later said Dunn had "been in a disagreement with her husband" on 15 March "over their finances".
"It was reported that Mrs Dunn then found herself holding a pillow over his face and her husband of 53 years, died as a result of her actions," a spokesperson said.
"She then fled their marital home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police."
Dunn was arrested the following day and on 17 March was charged with murder.
The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until sentencing.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel, from Northumbria Police, said it was "an incredibly awful case" which "shocked the local community".
"Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.
"Hopefully the family can now look to move forward with their grief and find some closure with this result."
