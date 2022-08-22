County Durham: More than £18m for unclassified roads and paths
More than £18m will be spent repairing County Durham's roads and footpaths over the next three years.
The biggest share of the funds agreed by Durham County Council - £13.86m - will be spent resurfacing works on the unclassified road network.
It is hoped additional work on public rights of way and footpaths will encourage people to ditch the car.
Councillor John Shuttleworth said the work will promote "more sustainable and active travel".
The cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety, added: "We are delighted to announce this significant investment in the county's highways. Our roads and footpaths are vital in keeping people and communities connected and ensuring our towns and villages are thriving."
An investment of £1.6m will be spent on the county's public rights of way network, with additional money for maintaining and repairing stiles, gates and footbridges and clearing vegetation.
Another £1m will be spent on pathways that are classified as being structurally unsound, particularly in rural areas.
Durham city centre will benefit from £1.4m to repair footpaths and road surfaces with a specialist cleaning team starting work in the Market Place this month.
The team will also carry out work at Magdalene steps and Old Elvet Bridge.
