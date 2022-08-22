North Shields man and woman found dead is murder-suicide, police believe
The deaths of a couple found at a house in North Tyneside are being treated as murder-suicide, police have said.
Officers attended an address on the Quadrant, North Shields, on 8 August after reports that Helen Barlow, 54, had failed to turn up for work.
They found the bodies of Ms Barlow, who they believe was murdered, with that of her partner Richard Leishman, 65, who had suffered self-inflicted injuries.
Police said a report into the deaths was being prepared for the coroner.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected by this tragic case.
"An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths are ongoing but the evidence we have gathered at this stage indicates that we are dealing with a suspected murder-suicide."
