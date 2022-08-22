Ashington crash: Man arrested after woman killed
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash in Northumberland.
Northumbria Police said the crash involving one vehicle happened on the A189 Spine Road in Ashington in the early hours of Sunday.
Officers said the woman who died was a passenger and the driver, a man in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
No further details about the woman have been given but police said her family was being given support.
