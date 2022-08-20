Actor Stephen Tompkinson due in court charged with inflicting GBH
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 56-year-old, well-known as the eponymous detective in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on 10 August.
Mr Tompkinson, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to the charge at the hearing.
He will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 September.
Born in Stockton-on-Tees, the actor has appeared in a number of television shows, including Channel 4 comedy series Drop The Dead Donkey and BBC drama Ballykissangel.
He also starred with Robson Green in ITV's Grafters and in the film Brassed Off with Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald.
His representatives have been contacted for comment.
