Oldest Tyne and Wear Metro driver Richard Neesham retires
- Published
The oldest ever train driver on the Tyne and Wear Metro has retired after 50 years working on public transport.
Richard Neesham, from Fawdon in Newcastle, joined the network in 1981 - a year after it opened.
The 75-year-old had previously worked for 10 years as a bus driver and said he "must have carried millions of passengers" over five decades.
"I'm one of a small number of drivers who have been there since the system opened," he said.
"There aren't that many of us left now."
The Metro was the UK's first light rapid transit system outside London when it began operating on 11 August 1980.
It was extended to Newcastle Airport in 1991 and into the Sunderland area in 2002.
Mr Neesham said he was "really proud" to have worked on the network for so many years.
"It was an amazing time when it was all brand new and brought this new, rapid mode of transport for people to travel around on," he said.
"After all these years I still don't mind the early starts.
"Getting up at 3am for an early actually became my favourite shift, even in the winter."
Metro operations director John Alexander said Mr Neesham had given "outstanding" service.
"To be still driving Metro trains at the age of 75 demonstrates the scale of his dedication to his profession," he said.
"He is a hugely respected and popular member of our team and he will be greatly missed."
