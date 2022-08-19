Sunderland: Man jailed over gas blast which caused £1.4m of damage
- Published
A "spectacularly reckless" man who tried to kill himself by blowing up his flat has been jailed for five years.
Ian Lenaghan, 59, started a gas leak at his home on Whickham Street, Sunderland, on 15 February leading to an explosion causing £1.4m of damage.
Three others were injured, neighbouring properties were destroyed and their inhabitants lost everything in the blast, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Lenaghan admitted damaging property and being reckless as to endanger life.
The court heard an explosion ripped through the block of eight homes at about 15:45 GMT.
Lenaghan's downstairs neighbour was watching television when he "heard a whoosh from upstairs and the building effectively collapsed around him," prosecutor Emma Dowling said.
The man, who had lived there for 22 years, had to escape through a window and was in hospital for several days for treatment.
The neighbour had two cats, one of which died, and lost all his possessions including memories of his late mother but did not have contents insurance, Ms Dowling said.
He now has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and "reacts to the slightest noise".
The man had reported hearing drilling from upstairs earlier in the day and had previously contacted Gentoo Housing, who own the flats, to complain about Lenaghan's "do it yourself work" which had previously caused a flood, Ms Dowling said.
A couple from a neighbouring flat were left with just the clothes they were standing in, the court heard, with the woman reduced to a "nervous wreck".
Lenaghan was found in the loft of his home and suffered significant burns to his body, some of which were visible on his arms as he appeared on video link.
He initially denied tampering with gas devices in his home but investigators found evidence of deliberate damage.
Ms Dowling said Gentoo had still not been able to decide whether to rebuild the block or demolish it, but either option would cost more than £1m.
The emergency response had involved 15 engines and 40 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and cost £7,000.
Tony Cornberg, for the defence, said Lenaghan had served with the Royal Navy in the Falklands War which "hit home" in February when there was widespread coverage of the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
"Since then he feels he has not done anything of value other than work, sit on the couch and watch TV," Mr Cornberg said, adding his client "couldn't bear another 30 years of doing the same".
He said Lenaghan believed any damage would be confined to his kitchen and he "gave no thought to the wider consequences - which have been horrendous".
In addition to serious burns, Lenaghan had been left with only 20% lung capacity and was unable to hold anything in his hands, Mr Cornberg said.
The judge, Recorder Tom Moran, said it was "difficult to comprehend" why Lenaghan tried to take his own life as he had no history of self-harming or mental health problems.
He told Lenaghan he "chose a spectacularly reckless way" to attempt suicide and "anyone thinking clearly would have seen the way you did it exposed other people to a great deal of danger".
