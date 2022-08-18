Teenage cyclist killed in Washington crash loved life, says family
- Published
A 13-year-old cyclist killed in a car crash loved life and making people laugh, his family has said.
Gregg Lewis McGuire died in hospital on Tuesday two days after being injured while riding his bike in Washington.
Northumbria Police said he was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at about 20:10 BST on Saturday.
A man, 19, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
The Corsa had been travelling north from Glover Road on to Silverstone Road when, "for reasons yet to be established", it struck Gregg who was crossing from the underpass, a police spokesman said.
'Lived life to the fullest'
In a statement, Gregg's family said they were "devastated" and "beyond heartbroken" at losing a "much-loved son, grandson, brother and nephew who had his whole life ahead of him".
A keen footballer and passionate Newcastle United supporter, Gregg was known "as a cheeky lad and fancied himself as a bit of a comedian".
His family said: "He absolutely loved life and making others laugh and smile.
"Everyone who met Gregg thought the absolute world of him and wanted to be his friend.
"While Gregg only got to experience 13 years of life, we can take comfort in the fact that he was always surrounded by love and happiness - and Gregg made sure that he lived life to the fullest."
Sgt Ray Lowery said Gregg's death was "absolutely devastating" and officers are "keen to get [his family] the answers they deserve".
He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including passengers of a nearby bus, to contact officers.
