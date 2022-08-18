Teenagers arrested after fire at former Gosforth care home

Fire crews attend the fire in GosforthTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
The blaze damaged the roof of the three-storey building

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a former care home.

Emergency services were called to Hollywood Avenue in Gosforth, Newcastle, shortly after 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which damaged the roof of the three-storey building, and no-one was hurt, Northumbria Police said.

The teenagers have been released while the force's investigation continues.

