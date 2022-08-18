Tyne and Wear Fire Service sees busiest week amid hot weather
Hot weather saw a fire service record one of its busiest weeks with nearly three times as many calls as last year.
Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue Service had 1,753 calls between 8 and 14 August, up from 621 for the same week in 2021.
Area manager Paul Russell said there were a higher number of calls on each day than would normally be received on Bonfire Night, which was "traditionally our busiest day of the year".
And there were 224 grass fires recorded compared with 25 in 2021.
Mr Russell said: "Last week was one of the busiest we have had in recent years as extremely dry conditions led to the rapid spread of fires across Tyne and Wear.
"There were examples of where homes were perilously close to being seriously damaged but that was avoided thanks to the intervention of our firefighters."
The brigade attended a number of wildfires including a blaze near homes in Walbottle, Newcastle, and another at Witherwack in Sunderland which was believed to have been started deliberately.
Mr Russell said the service was "so proud" of its crews and call handlers but it would have to adapt to deal with expected future demand.
"Experts have already expressed that these incredibly hot temperatures are a result of climate change and so we would expect to see similar conditions in the future," Mr Russell said.
"It is important that we continue to adapt as a fire and rescue service but we also need the support of the public so we can ensure we are always available for an emergency response."
