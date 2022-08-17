Witnesses sought as man dies in South Shields crash
A man has died after being hit by a car in South Shields.
The 39-year-old man was hit by a silver Hyundai i10 at the junction between Ocean Road and Anderson Street at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.
Northumbria Police said he died later in hospital and his family are being offered specialist support.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses. The driver is assisting officers, a force spokesman said.
Sgt Michael Parnaby said: "This is absolutely tragic news and our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones as they try to process their grief.
"We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome."
He said it was a busy area with people at bars and clubs in the early hours who may have information which, "no matter how insignificant it may seem could prove vital".
