New Harton shops plan approved by councillors
- Published
Two new shops believed to be a grocer and hairdresser have been approved for a vacant site in the suburbs of South Shields.
South Tyneside Council approved plans to build units on the site of former shops in Harton.
Neighbours objected amid fears over parking problems.
The site was left empty after the previous buildings were demolished several years ago, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The planning application for the site on the corner of Sunderland Road and Moor Lane included signage for a grocer and hairdresser and said the units would create two full-time and two part-time jobs.
Neighbours on Moore Avenue said there was no off-street parking for the new units and their opening would create more parking demand in the area.
But the council concluded the plans would not harm the "viability and vitality of Harton local centre" while parking would "be more of a temporary and transient impact".
