Redesdale Forest blaze site under control after burning for days

Scene of fireNorthumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
There remains a lot of smoke in the area, near Cottonshopeburnfoot

A forest fire that has burned for days has been brought under control, but people are still being warned to avoid the area.

Northumberland Fire Service said the Redesdale Forest blaze, which broke out on Thursday, "is now not spreading", but there remains a lot of smoke.

There is also concern that if the wind changes, or the dry weather continues, the situation could escalate.

A helicopter is supporting crews on the ground by delivering gallons of water.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Service and the Forestry Commission have been assisting the fire service.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
Mountain rescue volunteers are also at the site

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "While there is still a lot of smoke in the area, the fire, for now, is under control.

"However, the changing winds and the hot dry weather could change this and still leaves us with a high risk for wildfires.

"Residents and visitors are asked to do the right thing, respect our countryside, take picnics instead of barbecues, don't light campfires and always take rubbish home."

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
The fire is being closely monitored in case it begins to spread

