West Denton swimming pool plans approved by Newcastle council
- Published
Plans for a new leisure centre and swimming pool in Newcastle, the first to be built by the council for 22 years, have been given the green light.
The £22.3m facility in West Denton will replace one which closed in 2020 and feature two pools, a gym, cafe and community rooms.
It will also replace the current library and customer service centre to bring them under the same roof.
Demolition work will begin soon, with the new centre set to open in 2024.
West Denton Pool was shut indefinitely by its operator Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL) in 2020 and last year the council rejected calls to resume control of the facility.
The new development became possible after Newcastle City Council successfully bid for £19.8m from the government's Levelling Up Fund, with the authority contributing a further £2.5m.
Work will now begin on demolishing the existing pool, library, and customer service centre to make way for the construction of a new building which is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2024.
Councillor Lesley Storey, who has responsibility for leisure, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the new West Denton leisure centre and swimming pool have been granted planning permission.
"It will offer residents excellent health, community and leisure facilities and become a showcase building for the city."
