Nick Pope: Newcastle stopper tops gherkin and tomato in Burger King poll

Nick PopePA Media
Nick Pope kicked gherkins and tomatoes into touch

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope came top in a poll about burger toppings after fans of the football club hijacked an online survey.

Burger King posted a poll on Twitter asking what people preferred on their burger; tomato or gherkin.

However, Magpies fan page Toon Polls instead suggested Nick Pope.

Contributors then spurned the listed options and the poll began to trend on the social media platform, where Pope was easily the favourite "topping".

On its official account, Newcastle United posted "Nick Pope", with a crown emoji next to it to mimic the Burger King logo.

Rival burger chain McDonald's offered a free breakfast to the Toon Polls admin staff if Nick Pope keeps a clean sheet in his next match - which is away at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Domino's Pizza simply tweeted: "Nick Poperoni".

Homewares shop Dunelm rather bafflingly also got in on the act, tweeting "Nick Pope Pourri" above an image of its rhubarb pot pourri. It apologised to its "usual audience of curtain lovers for this random football tweet".

And Burger King eventually joined in the fun and named Nick Pope as the winner.

It's safe to say there hasn't been this much fun on the internet since Newcastle United last won a major trophy.

Magpies fans who have travelled to the south coast will be hoping they are still as full of mirth on the long journey home.

