Rejected Consett incinerator would only create nine jobs, inquiry hears
- Published
A proposed incinerator with a huge chimney would be a "monster" on the landscape and only create nine jobs, a public inquiry has heard.
Durham County councillors told a public inquiry that the proposed facility on Consett's Hownsgill Industrial Estate would ruin the town's "vistas".
Developer Project Genesis is appealing against the council's decision to refuse planning permission.
It said the £45m scheme would manage waste and generate electricity.
Councillor Kathryn Rooney, who represents Consett North, said: "It is clear that the whole of Consett and surrounding areas are united against the waste burner.
"We can all see that for Consett, the beautiful countryside is our biggest selling point as a town and to destroy this by dumping an incinerator and creating only nine jobs in doing so, is an absolute travesty.
"We need jobs in the area, we need to attract big businesses, my concern is that this development will only serve to drive people away."
The plans, which drew more than 3,500 objections, were unanimously rejected by the county council in September.
The developer had wanted the incinerator to operate 24 hours a day on the site of the former Consett Steel Works.
'Puff of smoke'
Councillor Dominic Haney, for Consett South, said it would be a "monster waste burner" and have a "devastating effect" on the nearby North Pennines area of outstanding natural beauty.
He said: "It is extremely brave for anyone to assert that the waste burner's chimney with a flashing beacon on top would have a trivial effect on our town's many glorious vistas.
"Never has there been such a phenomenal and united effort of the people of Consett to campaign for something that they passionately believe in.
"I sincerely hope that those efforts are vindicated and that we can finally see this hugely-damaging plan disappear in a puff of smoke."
The inquiry at Durham's County Hall is expected to last 12 days.
Andrew Tabachnik QC, representing Project Genesis, has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the scheme would provide waste management resources, save more than 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and bring jobs and regeneration.
The inquiry continues.
